Maria Kanellis-Bennett has been going through it lately.

On Monday, the AEW and ROH star surfaced on social media with another health update.

Kanellis-Bennett initially popped up on X on Sunday night, noting she was heading back to the hospital with issues stemming from a recent adrenal gland surgery.

“Back to the hospital,” she wrote on Sunday. “Pain in my neck, spine and head has gotten substantially worse. I can’t stand up straight without pain and nausea. I just wanted to be done with issues. Trying to stay positive.”

In an update she shared on Monday morning, Kanellis-Bennett informed her fans that she has spent the night in the hospital and was re-admitted on Monday morning because “they could not control the pain.”

“Spent the night in the emergency room receiving different cocktails of drugs including anti-nausea, morphine, caffeine/ibuprofen, magnesium, etc trying to make me comfortable,” she wrote on X on Monday morning. “Then, they re-admitted me this morning because they could not control the pain, at 4:00am.”

Kanellis-Bennett continued, “I’m having trouble walking and standing because of the pain. I miss my kids and I am ready to be home but here I am.”

We wish Maria Kanellis-Bennett and the Bennett family well as she continues her battle with health issues.