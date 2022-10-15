Last night’s AEW Rampage from Toronto ended with a surprise appearance from The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett), who immediately called out FTR and let them know that they were eyeballing the ROH tag team titles.

Kanellis took to Twitter immediately after the show ended to comment on her group’s debut, which marks the fifth major professional wrestling organization she has worked for in her illustrious career. The First Lady Of Pro Wrestling writes, “Today, I feel blessed and grateful. I am one of 2 women to work for 5 of the top wrestling companies in the world. @AEW @ringofhonor @WWE @IMPACTWRESTLING @njpwworld. I am 40 years old.

I have 2 children. I have been married for 8 years. I have been on TV for 18 yrs.”

It is not known if The Kingdom has signed a full-time deal with AEW, or if they are on a per appearance agreement. Check out Kanellis’ tweet below.