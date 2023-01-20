Maria Kanellis discussed the backlash she received from WWE fans after signing with AEW.

The Kingdom member opened up on this topic during her latest interview with The Ten Count, where she revealed that she and her husband, fellow AEW star Mike Bennett, still have a really great relationship with WWE higher-ups. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she received backlash for signing with AEW over WWE:

It was amazing really. I don’t hate WWE, and I had great conversations before we made our decision on where we were gonna go. My husband had great conversations before we decided where we were gonna go.

How her and Mike have great relationships with people in WWE:

I think that’s also the thing that people need to realize, too, is a lot of us keep great relationships everywhere. You know, Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon] sent huge baskets to our house full of all these kids’ gifts after both of my kids [were born].

Full interview is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)