Maria Kanellis made an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyman while she was in WWE

“It’s funny because I still work with him and I ask him stuff. I want his feedback. I want to know what he thinks. When I started in wrestling, I worked originally down in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Paul was writing the show. He invited me to come early, read the script, and see what he had planned out for other people.

I was dating Punk at the time, so it was both of them that I was literally getting an education on wrestling, the history of wrestling, every part of wrestling I was learning from both of them. I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with him. Do we butt heads? Of course we do, but I think that’s what I like is that he is a person that will challenge me on something. He also thinks like I can conquer mountains, and so I do.”