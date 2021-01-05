Maria Kanellis made an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss a wide range of topics now that she’s back with the promotion.

During the interview, she was asked about her working relationship with Paul Heyman and the rumors about him being trustworthy. Here is what she had to say:

“He is a teacher. He was my mentor for a very long time. He was the person that made me believe that I could write because he believed in me at the time. In recent years, I feel like his legacy hasn’t been upheld as much as it should be because of whatever WWE is doing. The idea he had for Mike and I was great. It could have been amazing but unfortunately along the way, things get watered down and muddy. I would say he is a mentor, an educator and he’s my friend. I text him randomly and ask him, hey “What about this person? What do you think? How can I make this better?”

He is one person that I know if I text him, I will hear back from him within a day. I think one of the tough things is you don’t know all the stuff. Yes, people can be polarizing but you don’t know what the whole story is. I only know what happened to me. I know what Paul told me. I know what was actually thrown at me at the last minute as I’m walking out to the ring. So I don’t know. One of the craziest experiences I ever had wasn’t a promo. I had promos where I was learning my lines as I’m going down to the ring and saying them in my head, like ok, they just told me to say this, don’t say that word. But, it was a match. I got in the ring. Beth said we have 2 minutes. It was supposed to be a match where I was showing something. I was supposed to have a little bit more fire. Beth is piecing this sucker together as we are locking up. Again, who knows with all the stories floating around about Heyman. I know what I know about me and that’s what I’m going to go off of.”