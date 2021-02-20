Maria Kanellis made an appearance on The Drop Kick Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about the angle that was supposed to happen between Mike and herself when she was pregnant with their second child.

At the time, she was a heel and talking down as well as embracing her husband on television. However, she quickly disappeared from TV and the storyline was dropped.

“It was supposed to be this storyline where I was just berating him (Mike) the whole time I was still on the road while pregnant. Then it was going to be Mike would turn on me. It was supposed to be, ‘I’m sick of your sh*t lady. I’m going to do this on my own.’ Then,I was going to go on maternity leave. He was going to have this singles run and use all the things he had been through with dating an evil woman and having this addiction and use it as a babyface to really start getting some wins and get the ball rolling and that, of course, ended as well. Some of our segments were the highest rated during RAW. I just don’t think Vince liked it.”

