Maria Kanellis Discusses The Original Plan To Pregnancy Angle With Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis-Bennett was asked on Twitter where the pregnancy angle was going on Monday Night Raw between her and real-life husband Mike “Kanellis” Bennett. She told him that the story was supposed to turn Mike into a babyface while she remained a heel. During the angle, he was supposed to overcome addiction, but she says the WWE dropped it because it was “too real.” She was going to play the heel until she returned from maternity leave.

The angle on TV was that Maria stopped in the middle of an intergender match to announce that she was pregnant. From there, she belittled her husband and put him through menial tasks. After Mike managed to win the 24/7 title, Maria demanded he lay down and allow himself to be pinned by her. She was the champion for 1-week until Mike covered her during an OB-GYN visit to win back the title. Maria announced that Mike wasn’t the father on Raw, and the angle was dropped from there. According to Maria, the storyline was always going to end with Mike being the real father.