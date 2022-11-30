Maria Kanellis has been a manager and a wrestler in the business, but she likes to be a manager instead of actively wrestling in the ring.

Kanellis spoke about what she loves about her role in her recent appearance on the “Just Alyx” YouTube channel.

“You can be a direct link from the crowd to the guys that you’re working with,” she said. “Managers get to see everything in a very different way, you get to be close up to the ring, you get to hear what the referee is saying, what everybody around the ring is saying, that’s the part that I really enjoy.” “I just think that maybe we’re finding our new balance as far as, what does a female manager mean in today’s society?” she questioned. “I’ve been able to weather the storm, but anybody that started within the last five years, this is a brave new world of what is a manager like now.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc