Pro-wrestling superstar Maria Kanellis released a new video on her Twitter account titled, “What’s Next,” where the first lady of the sport reveals the launch of the “Women’s Wrestling Army.”

While there is little detail into what the organization is, the link has gives fans the opportunity to subscribe and receive information on future shows and events.

The journey, it’s 1,000 seemingly insignificant decisions. It’s the wrong turns, the dead ends, the climb, the process the successes, and the failures. It’s the word, ‘no.’ The next ‘no.’ A million beating drums inside your mind that say, ‘no’. A hated word, ‘diva,’ that defined your career. Can you small-town girl, Diva, turn that ‘no’ into a simple but almost unattainable word, ‘yes.’ Yes, you can transition from small-town girl turned Diva to manager, mother, producer — to produce change, changing ever so slightly, to keep up with my less experienced contemporaries to remain relevant for them, to create opportunities for them. Crafting a craft that is in the position with the possibility to overturn or overtake an industry with professional wrestling. What’s next? CEO, BOD. Let’s create an army. A Women’s Wrestling Army.

Check it out below.