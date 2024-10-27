Maria Kanellis-Bennett is headed back to the hospital.

After recently undergoing a significant surgery for her adrenal gland mass issues, the women’s wrestling veteran surfaced with an update on social media on Sunday.

“Back to the hospital,” the AEW and ROH star wrote via X. “Pain in my neck, spine and head has gotten substantially worse.”

She continued, “I can’t stand up straight without pain and nausea. I just wanted to be done with issues. Trying to stay positive.”

