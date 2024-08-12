An update on AEW/ROH star, Maria Kanellis.

On July 8, The First Lady of Wrestling shared that she had discovered a mass on her adrenal gland. While the size of the mass is close to what typically raises concern for doctors, a biopsy was deemed unnecessary. Later, on July 30, Maria announced that she would undergo a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy.

In a follow-up on August 12, Maria confirmed that her surgery is scheduled for September. She wrote the following on X (Twitter):

Surgery in September for a mass on my adrenal gland but I am living my best life until then.

Maria has recently appeared at ROH Death Before Dishonor and AEW Battle of the Belts XI, along with participating in recent ROH tapings.