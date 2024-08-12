An update on AEW/ROH star, Maria Kanellis.
On July 8, The First Lady of Wrestling shared that she had discovered a mass on her adrenal gland. While the size of the mass is close to what typically raises concern for doctors, a biopsy was deemed unnecessary. Later, on July 30, Maria announced that she would undergo a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy.
In a follow-up on August 12, Maria confirmed that her surgery is scheduled for September. She wrote the following on X (Twitter):
Surgery in September for a mass on my adrenal gland but I am living my best life until then.
Maria has recently appeared at ROH Death Before Dishonor and AEW Battle of the Belts XI, along with participating in recent ROH tapings.
Surgery in September for a mass on my adrenal gland but I am living my best life until then. @griffgarrison1 @ringofhonor https://t.co/Te1rJyQlXP
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 12, 2024