Congratulations are in order for a pro wrestling couple.

AEW and ROH veterans Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett surfaced via social media this week to announce the birth of their third child together.

On the official X account of Maria Kanellis Bennett, the women’s wrestling star shared some photos of herself and Bennett with their new baby boy, along with a brief statement.

“William Mercury Bennett was born yesterday afternoon at 7 pounds 7ounces and 18.8 inches,” she began her post (see below). “He is an absolute angel. William gets his name from his great-grandfather who is my godfather and was an immigrant from Greece.”

She continued, “And my brother who is a veteran, husband, father, and wonderful brother. They are two of the toughest men I know. William Mercury’s name means strong willed warrior, messenger. We are so in love.”

The post ended with the following quote:

“For this child I have prayed.”

– Samuel 1:27

