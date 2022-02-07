Maria Kanellis did an interview with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she gave her thoughts on Deonna Purrazzo’s victory over Rok-C for the ROH Women’s Championship during the January 13th edition of Impact Wrestling.

“So it’s in good hands. Deonna Purrazzo is one of the best wrestlers in the world, if not the best wrestler in the world, not male or female, but one of the best wrestlers in the world and so I think it’s in great hands. I see it around her waist, and it’s something that she deserves. She’s worked really hard.

I met her when she was a baby in this industry as well and I just remember the same look in her eyes that I see in Rok-C’s and like I, I can’t get that out of my head. That, yes, Rok-C lost but I also think that Rok-C and Deonna had one of the best women’s matches in the last couple of years. It was fantastic and so I’m incredibly proud of that.

I’m happy to be in IMPACT and to see what happens with this title moving forward. I don’t know if I’m going to be involved with the relaunch in April, but if I am, it’d be nice to see a rematch between Deonna and Rok-C and maybe we put some stipulations on it like it being a pure match. I mean, that’s what I would do. That’s how I would book it.

So there’s so many possibilities now, and Deonna is she’s fantastic in the ring. She’s fantastic against every single opponent that she has. I don’t think I’ve seen a bad match from her, and I don’t know if ever. So I’m excited for the possibilities. I’m happy that the Ring of Honor Championship, the Women’s Championship, is out there being defended right now. I hope she defends it all over the world.”