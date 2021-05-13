During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Maria Kanellis spoke on how much she admires Quinn McKay. Here’s what she had to say:

One thing that Quinn said to me that really has stuck with me is when she says she’s going to do something, she does it, and she does it 200%. You can see that with how she is in her backstage interviewing. You can see it when she’s training, when she’s been preparing for this match. Her devotion to the craft, the way that she studies it, while she’s in the gym. Her integrity is going to be all the difference in the world. Sometimes that pure will will make up for years of experience. That is what I really admire about her. That’s what makes her stand out. Working with her backstage as an interviewer? It’s like I’m going back to school in a lot of ways. She’s such a natural, she’s quick-witted, and she’s highly intelligent. She pays attention to what everybody is doing and where they want to go, whether it be their character, or what titles they want to go after. She can keep all that information in her very tiny shell. So I admire that. I definitely admire that.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: LOVE Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.