During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Maria Kanellis gave her thoughts on LuFisto potentially joining Ring of Honor. Here’s what she had to say:

All right, this is another COVID thing. COVID has put a lot of dampers on a lot of things. So I don’t know. That is the honest to goodness truth. I just don’t know. Do I think that she’s an asset to women’s wrestling? Of course I do. I think that she is one of the best-kept secrets in women’s wrestling ever. She is highly talented, been in the ring with so many talented women, helped the careers of so many women and I think now is a fantastic opportunity for her to shine. Can that be possible? I don’t know. If I could have like a magic wand and like, be like, ‘and you’re in the tournament!’ Yes, that’s great. Maybe we should call Harry Potter.

Credit: LOVE Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.