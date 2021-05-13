During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Maria Kanellis spoke on wishing that the Ring of Honor Women’s Tournament had a larger pool of competitors. Here’s what she had to say:

I mean, I would love to have 32, but that’s not going to happen. If I had all the international girls, I’d be pulling from all over. But, I can’t. I don’t know. So yeah. We’ll just leave it as I don’t know. I’m trying really hard to get [them] but I can’t fight the government so it is what it is.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: LOVE Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.