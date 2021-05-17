ROH star and one of the heads of the promotion’s women’s division Mark Kanellis recently joined The Wrassingh Show to discuss the possibility of joining Twitch, how she’s always been a die-hard wrestling fan and even once flashed the Hardy Boyz, and how her final storyline in WWE played out. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On potentially starting a Twitch channel:

“I haven’t played video games in a long time. I have actually talked about doing a twitch channel and doing The Sims. Just because The Sims has this crazy following and I am a huge fan of The Sims but I have to always delete it because I get too addicted, and I’ll spend too much time doing it. So I have to like do it in spurts where I’ll download it, I’ll play it for a while and then I get rid of it because I don’t want to become..you know, too addicted and spend too much of my time on it.”

Recalls a time she flashed the Hardy Boyz:

“I went to a show when i was like 19 years old and um there was a big window where the Hardy’s were and they were doing a signing and so my boyfriend at the time, put me up on his shoulders and I flashed the Hardy Boys because I was just so excited to be there!”

Whether she enjoyed working as a backstage interviewer for WWE:

“I loved it! I had one of the greatest jobs in the world! I worked with everybody.?’ A lot of people, they’re like – ‘oh well.. did you feel like you were left out because you didn’t always wrestle?’ and no i got to work with The Rock and John Cena and and Ric Flair and I worked with everybody – DX, numerous times.. you know it’s just all along the line, Carlito and then I got to work with Santino and watch paint dry with Jeff Hardy.. like I have had a very interesting career because of my beginnings.”

Recalls working with John Cena against Edge and Lita:

“It was amazing! I mean.. they took care of me, they knew I was new. Lita worked with me before the show to make sure I understood everything we were doing. Some of the stuff I was doing in the ring, I had never done before. Cena is a pro.. like, he was talking to me the whole time out there, getting me through the match. Yeah! I mean, it’s a match that I look fondly at. It’s a match that I’m really proud of because how new I was in the industry. So yeah, they’re all great people so that helps for sure definitely!”

Her honest thoughts on the WWE Hall of Fame:

“So I think.. no matter what the hall of fame is – whether it’s WWE or for.. you know, baseball or for football, I think there’s always going to be – ‘no it should be this person and she could be that person’ and even when you watch an awards show, whether it be for film or television, you’re going ‘I wouldn’t have picked that film or that [television show]. I didn’t like that show!’ So no matter what there is always going to be that! Do i think that they’ve had their failings? Of course! I think china should have been inducted before she passed. I think she should have been one of the first females to have been inducted into the hall of fame because of the legacy that she left in the industry, and how many girls she inspired along the way to be different and diverse. So yes, I think that it is very flawed but at the same time every single hall of fame is and I hope that as time goes on, they’re able to correct some of those errors.”

Talks ROH’s The Experience:

“The experience is literally the fans booking the matches, choosing what they want, choosing who they want to see, what those matchups are, and that’s really exciting for me because the fans have lost so much of their experience, they can’t go to the shows, you can’t go and meet anybody.. like, its just lame! So now, we are giving back in this way and eventually of course, we’ll invite fans back but right now, we’re giving them the opportunity to book the matches, certain matches on certain shows so that’s a really cool part of it.”

On her storyline with Mike towards the end of their WWE run:

“So.. we were fine with it at first because we thought it was going somewhere.. Like, we thought it was going to be.. I was going to be the pregnant champ and then he was going to take it off me and then he was going to go on this run of winning matches and like really starting to solidify his place in WWE. But then, for some reason, it just all stopped short like it just…. it’s very confusing to me and he was supposed to turn on me into this big baby face, and I was gonna go away as like the crazy pregnant lady and that was fine for me, and then i was gonna come back and sometime around WrestleMania and be like I’m sorry, I was just crazy because I was pregnant and like and that was.. that was cool with me because I thought it was funny and like, then I thought Mike could have a singles run but just didn’t happen they were like.. who knows, so.”

Her thoughts on the abandonment of WWE Diva’s title.

“I think there should still be a Divas Title or it should have been retired honourably, rather than toss to the side like it was… like candy or you know, just cheap! It meant a lot to the women that held it back then, it still means a lot to the women that held it back then. So to say that those girls were not talented because the WWE management wasn’t talented, it’s just it’s an insult to the women’s talent that held it, and it’s an insult to my era of wrestling. I was in the divas era and I would put those girls up against a lot of the girls of today, maybe not as high flying and at high risk but being able to tell a really good story! I most definitely would!”