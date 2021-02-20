Maria Kanellis made an appearance on The Drop Kick Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about what the plans were for Mike Bennett and herself when they first signed with WWE:

“We came in knowing we were fighting an uphill battle. Somebody really wanted us, and then, for whatever reason, things got put the kabash to. We came in and we thought Mike was going to have this really good run with me just managing him and him having these incredible wrestling matches with guys that he’s worked with a thousand times before. Zami Zayn. He worked with Bobby Rude and Bobby Lashley and Drew and all of these guys. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. We had already worked with them. Kevin, we had worked with. Kevin was fighting for us to come into WWE and he still apologizes.

The plan was to build Mike as a singles wrestler and somewhere along the way, and I have a feeling it has a lot to do with him coming out with his addiction and then me announcing that I was pregnant, I think they took a step back from us and everything they wanted to do with us. But, I say this to Mike all time, that second week, we were dead in the water. I could tell. Before I announced that I was pregnant. Before Mike came out he had an addiction. We had this big debut and the next week we put it online. I don’t know who didn’t like us. At the end of the day, I don’t care…I know how Vince McMahon thinks when it comes to, if he’s going to push you, the ball’s going to roll no matter how terrible you do. If Vince wants you to succeed, he will push you there. When you’re online the second week, we were dead, before the pregnancy, before anything How many guys have come up to the main roster and then nothing. You look at some of these incredibly talented guys and they don’t fade. WWE makes them fade.”