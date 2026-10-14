As noted, women’s wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis-Bennett appeared on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, which dropped on October 13.

In addition to the highlights from the interview that we previously published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, where she noted she wouldn’t rule out a Royal Rumble return to WWE while discussing her future in pro wrestling, the former WWE, AEW and TNA star also spoke about getting pregnant soon after re-signing with WWE in the past and how everything played out afterwards.

Featured below are some of the additional highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On if it was difficult conversation with WWE to say, ‘Hey, I know I just got re-signed recently, but I’m pregnant’: “Yeah, because we weren’t planning it. We had tried when we were in Ring of Honor and TNA, and I thought it just wasn’t possible for us. I thought it was just something we would have to think about when we were much older and do IVF or something? So for us, it was this huge surprise, and we’re like what are we gonna do? Then Maryse and Miz made their announcement, and we’re like, well, we can’t tell them this week, so we had to wait. I’m like, well, starting to show a little, but we’ll just wear this baggy shirt and it’ll be all right. Oh man, it was scary. It was scary because we didn’t know what was going to happen. Then two weeks after we had found out is when Mike had told me that he was addicted to painkillers.”

On how WWE ended up turning her pregnancy into a storyline: “Yes, they did the second time. So my first pregnancy, they didn’t. So what had happened was I had my daughter, and I was basically off television from like when I was 10 weeks until I came back at the Evolution pay-per-view. So then we’re talking to WWE and our contracts are about up, and I’m like, ‘Okay, just so you guys know, we would like to have another baby, and we’d like them to be close together. So if you don’t want us to do that, you could just let our contracts run out, but we’re gonna have a baby.’ So we were just figuring we would just go and work somewhere else, or Mike could just go work somewhere else, or he could just stay there, and I just wouldn’t sign. I had even offered, ‘Do you want me to just coach until after I have my second baby?’

On recalling the infamous ‘Vince loves babies’ line she got when delivering the news: “So we were trying to negotiate that out of what it was going to be, and then they were like, ‘No, no, no, we want to just sign you. If you end up having another baby, great. If not, that’s fine. Vince loves babies.’ I’ll never forget Mark Carano saying that to me. ‘Vince loves babies.’ I went okay. So we end up getting pregnant, and we had just found out we were pregnant, and I get a call from Paul Heyman. We had just found out that Wednesday, I think we had found out, and I get a call from Paul on Thursday or something. He’s like, ‘So we’re gonna do the storyline with you and Seth and Becky and Mike…’ I was like, okay, cool. ‘So we want you to do a mixed tag match on Monday…’ I went, ‘What? Hang on. Paul, I’m pregnant.’ It’s funny because he had asked me, he said, ‘Do you think you can do the match?’ I went, ‘Paul, I’m pregnant. I can’t.’ So that’s how it got turned into a storyline. It was literally after negotiating about our contract, us re-signing, them knowing like this was the plan, and then gonna put us into this huge storyline, and Becky backstage is like, ‘Are you sure you want to announce on Raw? You don’t have to do this. This is private. If you want it to be private, it’s fine.’ I was like, ‘No, no, it’s fine. We’re good.’ So I announced it [mid-match].”