Maria Kanellis-Bennett reportedly got to have her conversation with AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

Grapsody’s Will Washington told Khan after the ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum back in April how Kanellis was hoping to talk to Khan about the booking of the women’s division. Khan noted then that he was open to the conversation.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that the talk between Khan and Kanellis took place. Kanellis revealed in a new interview that she and Khan had a very good 30-45 minute conversation.

Kanellis believes that she and Khan will likely have another talk when ROH makes its official re-debut, and specified that when she talks about helping out the women’s division, she doesn’t speak as a talent, so she doesn’t think the nature of her Impact Wrestling contract will be affected by that work.

Maria and her husband Mike Bennett are currently a part of the Honor No More stable in Impact. She said she is happy in Impact and she loves how the creative has been so far. She also revealed that she has a few months left on her current Impact contract. The couple returned to Impact in January of this year.

After a 6 year run with WWE following the 2004 Diva Search, Kanellis joined ROH in December 2011 and was billed as the “First Lady of ROH” in early 2012. She later served as a storyline authority figure for TNA in 2016, as the Knockouts Commissioner, and also had an authority figure role in ROH as the leader of the ROH women’s division in 2021. There is no word yet on if Khan is interested in bringing her back to ROH in the role of an authority figure, but we will keep you updated.

Kanellis has not wrestled since losing the WWE 24/7 Title to her husband on the August 5, 2019 RAW in a pre-taped segment.

