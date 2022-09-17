The latest guest to appear on the Interviews With James program was Maria Kanellis, who covered a number of topics durin their chat, including her time in OVW, how Jim Cornette hated her yet offered her a job in ROH, why she always remained in her WWE character, and much more. Check out highlights from Maria’s interview below.

Says Jim Cornette really hated her during her time in OVW:

“Cornette hated me. I don’t know if he did an interview or what, but he talked about how I was dumb and I didn’t know who anybody was. At the time I was a huge fan, I was not not dumb. I just — I was given a character and I tried to play it to the best of my ability. And yeah, he just didn’t like me.

How Cornette later brought her in to work ROH:

“But then he brought me in to Ring of Honor. So like, whatever, full circle. Thanks for the job! So I have no ill words to speak about that particular time, it just — you know, Paul Heyman was a great mentor and Jim Cornette, well he just didn’t like me.”

Says she played her WWE character all the time because it shielded her from the ongoing sexism that occurred:

“In a lot of ways, I liked playing my character pretty much full-time. Because at that time, there was a lot of sexism, there was a lot of things that were kind of flying around. And if I was the dumb girl, then people kind of left me alone. And for me, it was almost like some shield against everyone else and their crazy. So yeah, a lot of people believed it.”

