During a recent interview with METRO UK pro-wrestling superstar Maria Kanellis spoke about her time in WWE, and recalls how awkward it was to do several kissing segments with the likes of John Cena and hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg. Highlights are below.

Says kissing people on WWE television was awkward:

“I’ve kissed people along the way on television and everybody is always like, ‘Oh, you kissed him!’ It is the most awkward experience of your life. It’s not like this, ‘Oh, this is lovely’ – no, it is awkward! There’s a camera, there’s a producer, there’s your writer, then there’s makeup artists out there sometimes watching to make sure your hair’s in the right position as you’re kissing this person. It’s like, ‘Oh no, can you turn your face a little bit’ – and eventually you’re kissing the side of their face. There’s hot lights and you’re wearing, ‘I’m sorry, I smell,’ tanner – it’s not sexy!”

Recalls doing dancing skits with Shelton Benjamin:

“When I worked with Shelton and we were dancing together on the side of the apron – OK fine, except for the fact that he was covered in sweat from not only himself but from other men,” Maria laughed. “I’m trying not to fall off the apron, meanwhile also trying to pay attention to what’s going on around me so I don’t get knocked off the side. It’s not that sexy!”