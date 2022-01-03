During a recent interview on the ROHSTRONG podcast Maria Kanellis revealed that ROH will be releasing a documentary covering the recent women’s tournament, which saw Rok-C crowned as the new champion of the division. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says ROH will be releasing a documentary about the recent women’s tournament and the women’s division:

There’s definitely some big announcements coming up in the next few weeks. Some things, I can talk about, and that’s the women’s documentary about the entire tournament. it’s coming out in January and will be on Ring of Honor television and on the YouTube channel. I’m incredibly proud of it and so excited. It gives you a inside look at how these women are preparing for a tournament such as we had last summer. Not only that, but what led to professional wrestling and made them the performer they are today. People like Trish [Adora], Rok-C, Miranda [Alize], talking about their stories in a real intimate way. The behind the scenes relationship between me and someone like Chelsea. We’ve known each other for a long time. I was there when she became the Hot Mess. To see the transition of our relationship and their relationships with each other. The documentary is fantastic.

Teases another big announcement for this month:

I have one other big announcement that I can’t reveal right now, but look for it in January. There is going to be a third announcement that Bobby [Cruise] and I will have together at some point. That’s about all the information I’m willing to give.

