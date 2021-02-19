Maria Kanellis spoke about her contract status with ROH on the “Table Talk” podcast this week.

Maria and her husband, Mike Bennett, returned to ROH after being released by WWE last April due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We signed a short team deal with Ring of Honor. We’re signed through the end of June and then we are going to take it from there and see exactly what we want to do. If we wanted to, we probably could go to other places as well, but, we really enjoy what we’re doing in Ring of Honor, so I hope it becomes something a little bit more long term. It all depends on all the stipulations of contracts, etc.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co