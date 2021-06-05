Maria Kanellis sat down with Women’s Talk Wrestling to talk about a wide range of topics including former WWE Head of Talent Relations Mark Carrano telling her WWE Evolution would never happen again.

The first event took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York. The show was headlined by Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey.

“I was told it’s never happening again,” Kanellis said. “That was from Mark Carrano, that it will never happen again. And I mean, now I’m sure because there is such a buzz about it, I’m sure they’re gonna try and find a way of doing it again. But as far as I knew, when I left the company, Evolution was never happening again. And I think the reason why they did it the first time was more of a PR stunt than it was a real action. A real statement about women in wrestling.”

