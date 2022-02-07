Maria Kanellis did an interview with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she opened up on why she thinks WWE wanted Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James to work the Women’s Royal Rumble match and let her walk down to the ring as the champion.

“I think it’s the talent is now, would be more of the approach and I don’t know if that’s the truth or not, but WWE is definitely a social media. They like to pop the social media crowd. They like to pop the fans in the building, and Mickie is the right person to do it.

She has all the accolades. She is the champ right now over on IMPACT. She’s been a former WWE champion. She’s been a former IMPACT champion.

She’s traveled around the world, had some of the best matches I’ve ever seen. She has that nostalgia aspect that WWE likes, but she’s also very fresh and new. She looks great. She’s a mom. I mean, there’s so many things that Mickie does well. She was in charge of the Empower team and the Empower show. Like, So you’re not getting Mickie James random person

No, you’re getting Mickie F’in James like. So I think that she is the right talent. It’s not necessarily anything else other than that. She’s just the right person for the job.”

” So in order to be AEW or IMPACT or WWE, you can’t just ignore the fact that Mickie James is IMPACT champion. If you’re going to bring her back, she better be holding up that title high because it adds credibility to whoever wins the Royal Rumble, which I hope is Mickie, because I think that would be a nice full circle moment. But who knows?”