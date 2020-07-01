Maria Kanellis Talks WWE Releasing Her During a Pandemic After Having a Baby, Fan Criticism on Twitter Today

Maria Kanellis took to Twitter today and made interesting comments about her recent WWE release.

“Did you ever hear the one about the woman that was released from WWE during a pandemic 2 months postpartum after being told having another baby wasn’t an issue…? #milkmoney #moreonthatlater #onlywrestlingcompanythatreleasedpeople #NonEssentialFamily,” she wrote.

One fan wrote that WWE had to save money by making the cuts. She responded, “Their record numbers say differently. P.S. no other wrestling company released anyone!!”

Another fan wrote, “Did u hear the one where a woman tells her employer she’s pregnant AFTER she signs a new contract.”

Maria responded, “How about the one where I told them I wanted to have another baby within the next two years so maybe we should change the type of contract I sign either to a part time or switch me to me to the other side of the camera? And they still signed me. FYI it is none of your business.”

Maria continued to have back & forth tweets with fans on Twitter over the matter.

She commented on the criticism, “I often forget that there are a lot of children, teens, and immature 20 year olds on social media and they don’t have the mental capacity to understand a complex adult world. Or have the intellectual fortitude to process abstract concepts. Such as balancing a family and a career.”

She ended the exchanges about an hour ago and wrote, “I’m done playing with the children and troll today. Grow up, get a hobby, and be kind. #maskup #milkmoney #nonessentialwrestler”

Maria and husband Mike Kanellis were released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. They had previously signed new multi-year deals and welcomed their second child earlier in the year.

