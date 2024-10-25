Maria Kanellis has undergone surgery on her adrenal gland, and her husband Mike Bennett says his wife is doing well.

Kanellis underwent the surgery for a mass that was found on her gland earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett announced that Maria will be staying overnight at the hospital and will be released later today. He wrote,

“Maria’s surgery went well. She is staying overnight at the hospital for observation and should be released tomorrow. My wife is a badass.

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We love y’all so very much.”

We send our best wishes to Kanellis on her recovery.