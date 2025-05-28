Mariah May is still “#AllElite.”

The former AEW Women’s World Champion has addressed recent speculation about her status with AEW, clarifying that she’s simply on a break—not out of a job. After weeks of fan chatter and social media rumors surrounding her absence from television, May took to X to shoot down the speculation, noting that she’s “just enjoying a vacation.” Although the post was later deleted, her message left little room for doubt: she remains with AEW.

May has not appeared on AEW programming since falling to Toni Storm at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March 2025. With her current AEW contract reportedly set to expire this year—and WWE said to be keeping a close eye on her status—there’s been no official word on a potential move or contract update.

For now, it appears May is simply recharging while still under AEW’s umbrella.