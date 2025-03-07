AEW ran an angle on Thursday night where Mariah May attacked Toni Storm on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Queen of the Ring. It’s expected that this footage will be featured on AEW Collision or AEW Revolution this weekend.

The Queen of the Ring movie opens in theaters on Friday.

Mariah May attacked Toni Storm on the red carpet. I caught the tail-end of it while Toni was yelling that Mariah ruined her moment lol. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JtlaiRC3Y5 — Denise ‘Hollywood’ Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 7, 2025

Megan Bayne will be facing off against Bozilla at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9, with Janela confirming the match on Twitter for the April 18th event. He wrote,

“‘The immovable force meets the unstoppable object’

@meganbayne clashes with @therealbozilla live at Spring Break 9..

This is historic as this is The first appearance of Bozilla in America, in what will be one of the most anticipated matches that weekend.

This show will SELL OUT get your tickets now!

https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B”

The show takes place over WrestleMania 41 weekend as part of The Collective.

Big Boom! AJ and QT Marshall have had their differences in the past, but AJ is open to teaming up with Marshall if necessary. The two competed against each other at the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show.

AJ, who will team up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to face off against Johnny TV & MxM Collection at AEW Revolution 2025, discussed the dynamic between him and Marshall during an appearance on the “Two-Man Power Trip” podcast. He said,

“Listen, QT and I may have some disagreements out of the ring, I think the guy is a big doom out of the ring, but inside of the ring, QT is a big boom,” AJ said (per Fightful). “I mean yeah, the guy knows his way around the ring, I was very concerned about that going into the match. I knew I was going to have to put power him and I also did know that there is that motivation from the audience, so I knew with the audience behind me, behind Big Justice and against QT, that was going to wear on him. I knew that.”

He continued, “But I do agree with everything that you’re saying, I think the guy is an unbelievable talent, I knew him since he was very young, as a matter of fact, I handled off my American flag to him at his very first match which was supposed to be my last match, but we know that’s behind us now. Can’t say enough good things about QT as far as in the ring, on the microphone. Listen, it’s been asked before, if QT ever wanted to turn the situation around and team up, I think everybody deserves a second chance. I got a lot of great things to say about QT but he’s going to have to choose which side of Big Boom! AJ he wants to be on.”

AEW stars Hologram and Komander appeared on CMLL Informa this week to promote their upcoming match at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 21st.

During Thursday’s show, they discussed their upcoming debuts inside Arena Mexico, with Komander previewing the highly anticipated event. He said,

“Arena Mexico, the cathedral of wrestling. We are excited to arrive for the first time in that sacred ring everyone wants to step foot in.”

He continued, “On Homenaje de Dos Leyendas, we will face the best of CMLL, Místico & Máscara Dorada; however, you will not face any wrestlers, you will face the best in AEW: Los Lucha Stars, Komander & Hologram.”