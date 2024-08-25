Mariah May is your new AEW women’s champion.

May defeated her former mentor Toni Storm at today’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium. She defeated The Timeless One with her very own spike piledriver maneuver.

May earned the title opportunity by winning the 2024 Owen Hart Memorial tournament. However, she made things personal when she attacked Storm and busted her open on countless occasions, turning this once great friendship into a blood feud.

This ended Storm’s third-reign as women’s champion at 281 days.