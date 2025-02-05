“The Glamour” Mariah May wants to be the AEW Women’s World Champion and the TBS Champion.

During an interview this week on The Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast, the AEW Women’s Champion was asked about a potential champion versus champion showdown against “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, who in addition to holding AEW’s TBS Championship, holds three additional titles outside of the company right now.

“We may as well,” May said. “I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that?”

May continued, taunting Mone for stealing her “M.M.” initials and giving her thoughts on “The CEO” in general.

“But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the world champion, she’s not,” she said. “Yes, I was always a fan of Mercedes. Coming up as a wrestler, I thought she was fantastic, and she does change the game and she does make history, and she does push boundaries. So she’s definitely someone I want to step in the ring with. But I don’t know if people are ready for that. I don’t think they are. That’s a lot of star power in one ring, and I don’t think AEW women have had that, so I don’t know if they’re ready for that.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)