During Jacy Jayne’s first promo as the NXT Women’s Champion, she was suddenly interrupted by a group of contenders — Lainey Reid, Lola Vice, Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and Thea Hail — all vying for the next title shot. As tensions escalated into a brawl, Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley looked on. Then, the arena went dark. A spotlight illuminated Mariah May, standing high above the ring on a platform overlooking the action.

Though her name wasn’t mentioned on air, May declared she’s here to bring more glamour to the division.

Mariah May, a former AEW Women’s World Champion, hasn’t appeared in AEW since dropping the title to “Timeless” Toni Storm at AEW Revolution.