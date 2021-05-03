During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Mariah May spoke on her experience getting to wrestle in front of William Regal. Here’s what she had to say:

I mean, I grew up watching William Regal, and there was Sarah Stock there. There were some incredible people there, the producers, there were so many people who have done a lot for British wrestling, and like you said, legends like William Regal. To be able to show them what you can do and to get feedback from them – I mean, in a sense, it was literally three days of training with them. Like, how lucky to be able to get that tutelage, to get that coaching from these just legends.

