During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Mariah May spoke on trying out with the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

I just felt so blessed to do that. The tryout itself was incredible. I learned so much, and it was good to kind of show what you’ve been working on, too. That was really gratifying, to kind of get that opportunity to show your hard work. For me, I was just trying to be a sponge and just take everything in. I remember walking into the PC, and obviously, there’s one of the UK now, which, that’s just crazy, right? That there’s a Performance Center in the UK, that’s amazing. Just walking in there and just seeing the WWE ring. Honestly, like, I could just feel it. You know what I was saying about revving the engine? I could just feel those butterflies the whole time. But, I just went into just game face mode, and I was like, ‘I need to make these three days count, and then you can go home and you can cry, and you can just have your moment.’ You know, ‘you can go home and you can kind of be like, ah,’ but you know, for me, it was just game face. I just tried to be a sponge and just absorb it, because above all else, obviously it is a tryout, but it’s training and it’s a chance to train with some of the best. Also, I got to tryout with some amazing women British wrestlers, too. So that was really, really cool, too.