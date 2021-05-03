During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Mariah May spoke on why the WWE didn’t hire her after her tryout. Here’s what she had to say:

I had had three matches (at the tryout). So, they were just like, ‘you’ve got the tools, just get the experience. We want to see you just get yourself out there and just learn how to work.’ That’s what it’s all about. And that’s kind of – you know, I just want to just kind of do some stuff for myself, like wrestle internationally and make a name for myself. I remember just before lock down, I was really just loving that part of the journey. I think sometimes people talk about it like it’s the horrible bit, but I mean, maybe it just gets better. I don’t know. For me, I’ve really been enjoying just – like, I did seven shows in a row. I did the All Star, which is throughout the half term, our school holidays here. I had shows either side of the weekend, different shows. I actually traveled for an entire week, I got to wrestle every single day. That’s my dream. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. Of course, would I’d love to be on a big stage one day? Absolutely. But, I’m loving this part of the journey. And, that’s kind of what they said, was just enjoy this and get that experience.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: LOVE Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.