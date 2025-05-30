The AEW women’s division has officially lost one of its top stars.

This afternoon, “The Glamour” Mariah May was quietly removed from the official AEW roster page, a move that typically signals a talent’s departure from the company and clearance to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

May’s removal doesn’t come as a complete surprise. For several weeks now, there have been strong rumors that the former AEW Women’s World Champion was nearing the end of her contract and planning to exit the promotion. Speculation has consistently pointed toward a potential jump to WWE once she’s free of her contractual obligations.

A source within WWE has reportedly confirmed over the past week that May is indeed expected to start with the company in the near future.

