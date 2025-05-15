In a cryptic Instagram post, AEW wrestler and former Women’s World Champion Mariah May wrote, “finally someone let me out of my cage.” You can see the post below.

Reports indicate that May is in the final year of her AEW contract, which is rumored to expire this November. She hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since her Hollywood Ending match loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2025 in March.

During a recent interview with “The Undisputed,” former Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter commented on her coming match with Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

On facing Mercedes Mone: “The stakes are even higher for me because I’d been gone for so long, and look what I can do – I can be the one to give Mercedes her first loss in AEW. If I do that, I wrestle Toni Storm for the title at All In. Wrestling Mercedes is a very big opportunity. She is fantastic in the ring – you can’t say otherwise. And I love to wrestle.”

On proving herself against Mercedes Mone: “Every time I go in the ring, I’m there to prove myself. And that’s what I’m going to do against Mercedes. When I’m done with Mercedes Moné, she’s going to remember me. For Mercedes, it’s just another belt she’s chasing. For me, it’s everything.”

During a recent appearance on the “Good Karma Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher commented on his plans to go after the AEW International Championship which is currently held by Kenny Omega. He said,

“I need the accolades to back that up, so I think championship gold is definitely the way I’m looking. There are a couple of nice shiny belts that I like the look of, namely, maybe the International Championship held by one of the greatest of all time, Kenny Omega. I think he is well past his prime, I think I am the new generation’s Kenny Omega, that best bout machine. So, I would love to do that in a big big stadium.”