In a cryptic Instagram post, AEW wrestler and former Women’s World Champion Mariah May wrote, “finally someone let me out of my cage.” You can see the post below.

Reports indicate that May is in the final year of her AEW contract, which is rumored to expire this November. She hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since her Hollywood Ending match loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2025 in March.

Former TBS Champion Julia Hart is the featured guest on this week’s “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, as you can see below:

“Julia Hart makes her long-awaited return to AEW: Unrestricted to talk about her 155-day reign as TBS Champion, dropping the title to Willow Nightingale, her emotional in-ring comeback from injury (against Jamie Hayter), and what it was like to face Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Julia also shares how she brought her character vision to life through cinematic vignettes, why teaming with Skye Blue just worked, and how Brody King and Buddy Matthews helped shape her in-ring confidence. Plus, Julia opens up about life with husband Lee Johnson, lessons from Darby Allin, and the advice she’d give herself before her next championship run.”

ShopAEW.com is selling a new autographed art print for Swerve Strickland:

Zach Gowen spoke to Sports Illustrated about AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, facing off against Ricochet, and more. You can check out the interview below:

During a recent appearance on the “Good Karma Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher commented on his plans to go after the AEW International Championship which is currently held by Kenny Omega. He said,

“I need the accolades to back that up, so I think championship gold is definitely the way I’m looking. There are a couple of nice shiny belts that I like the look of, namely, maybe the International Championship held by one of the greatest of all time, Kenny Omega. I think he is well past his prime, I think I am the new generation’s Kenny Omega, that best bout machine. So, I would love to do that in a big big stadium.”