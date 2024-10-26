Mariah May is all about firsts.

She was part of the first-ever Barbie Dream House Match, and likes the idea of creating and taking part in the first-ever “Glamour Match” in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the Figure-4 podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion spoke about her ongoing rivalry with “Timeless” Toni Storm, and how she would like to face her in the first-ever AEW “Glamour Match.”

“I have a beautiful face, all these weapons and stuff,” May said. “It’s not particularly my thing because I don’t want to damage the Glamour. If Toni Storm ever resurrected, I don’t know where she even is, and tried to touch me again, I would love to have a match, which means I could hurt her as much as possible.”

May continued, “I would love to create some kind of Glamour match. I don’t know what that looks like. When I was on the independent scene, I had a Barbie Dream House Death Match, which was a weapons match, and everything had to be pink. I got disqualified because I used a red brick. That was a lot of fun.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)