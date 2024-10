Mariah May defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the AEW Women’s Championship during Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour pre-show.

During the very brief post-show media scrum, May revealed that she was “bored” with the lack of competition in the women’s division.

May said, “I line them up, I’m ready to shoot them down. I’ve really beaten everybody. Britt Baker went out and got strep throat so she didn’t have to wrestle me. Schiavone, who should I wrestle? I’m bored.”