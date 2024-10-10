QT Marshall was a recent guest on the “Gabby AF” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his time away from AEW and why he doesn’t often wrestle in Tony Khan’s promotion.

Some of you may recall that Marshall departed AEW in late November of last year but returned in February to become a backstage producer.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On why he hasn’t returned to the ring for AEW: “I don’t wrestle at AEW because we [me and Tony] just never saw eye to eye on the wrestling stuff.”

On his relationship with Tony Khan: “I love Tony. I don’t care what anybody else has to say [about him]. I mean, everybody always says the same thing, he’s like the nicest guy, right? So when I came back, it was just like ‘Hey, what do you want me to do?’ We came to an agreement. I just bring a backpack, and I can wrestle for anyone else, obviously besides WWE.

“But even for a moment there, I was going to work for TNA and still work for Tony. Or before I even left a year ago, Scott D’Amore and I had made an agreement, and Tony was going to help pay for my flights. It was great. Then Scott didn’t reach back out, and I was like ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ Because obviously he knew what was going to happen, so he didn’t. But now I’m working for him with Maple Leaf Wrestling in a couple of weeks…so I’m excited about that.”

In other All Elite Wrestling News, Mariah May will be facing off against Willow Nightingale at this Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, and she sent her opponent a message via a “Digital Exclusive” video following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

May said, “Willow, what do you do when you go home? Do you sit there and manifest with your little diary and your little dream board and write, ‘One day, I’m gonna be AEW Women’s World Champion.’ Because it’s working. Despite all logic, you finally have your title shot. Look a little closer at your diary. Does it mention anything about the woman from hell, here to ruin your every dream? Think about how good your career would be if I didn’t exist. You would have won the Owen Hart Tournament for the second time if I didn’t exist. You would have wrestled for the World Title at Wembley Stadium if I didn’t exist. You would be more success, sell more merch, make more money, all if I didn’t exist.”

She continued, “But Willow, I do exist. I am 26 years old, I am standing on top of the world, and I am not coming down any time soon. I hold this title because I have ended every woman I have ever stepped in the ring with, and you just don’t have that in you. So throw out your dream board, burn your diary, and manifest enough mercy that I don’t drown you in a pool of your own blood. At WrestleDream, you’re gonna lose your smile.”