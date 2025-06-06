Fresh off her debut in WWE, Mariah May has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation.

According to a report from Deadline, May’s new partnership comes as she looks to broaden her career into both scripted and unscripted television and film, with an emphasis on branding opportunities.

Paradigm praised May in a press release, stating the following,

“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Superstar Natalya commented on Mariah May making her NXT TV debut earlier this week.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Mariah May’s journey: “We were talking about Stephanie [Vaquer] last week, and so Mariah has a similar journey, where she went out and explored the world before coming to WWE. She was a fan. She loved it. You know and realize she was a fan and she wanted to pursue this…and she became a student of the game.”

On Mariah May fighting to get to NXT: “She is beautiful but I can tell that she really fought for this and she really worked hard for this. I like the way she tells stories…So I’m excited to see the stories that she tells with the women in NXT.”

On wanting to face May in the ring: “I would not be against having a match with her, just putting it out there. I think Shawn [Michaels] does an amazing job with letting the men and women tell stories.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Tommy Dreamer commented on the Jey Uso and GUNTHER segment that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. According to Dreamer, he doesn’t ever expect GUNTHER to become World Heavyweight Champion again. He said,

“We have Jey Uso sitting there with his title [on RAW]. Then here comes GUNTHER with a nice sit down, trying to always intimidate him. Of course, Jey gets his kind of final words [in]. I honestly said there’s no way that GUNTHER’s winning this title back. I was convinced it’s one of those [times] it just ain’t happening for GUNTHER. Unless he moves on to another brand, he ain’t getting his title back.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Santino Marella commented on his daughter Arianna Grace’s journey to WWE, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Arianna Grace getting into wrestling: “She’s something special. She was identified from a young child as just exceptional with regards to her speech, her presence. Luckily, she turned out pretty too, because that’s kind of a you’re born with that or not, right? I mean, you can work on it, I guess. But she’s tall, she’s athletic. So when she finished her degree, we kind of, for the first time ever, we never talked about it before she finished university. And I was like, do you want to do this? She was like, you actually think I can do this? Of course, this is not rocket science. It just takes dedication and hard work, which anyone can do. You don’t have to be naturally gifted to be a hard worker and dedicated. So when you have these natural, raw abilities and this potential, and you apply. All she had to do, in my opinion, was be the hardest worker in the room, and she became the hardest worker in the room.”

On Grace getting into WWE: “So her first tryout, she was not ready, and she didn’t get hired. Then the switch went off, she packed up, moved to Orlando. She was training at multiple schools, busting her ass, got in great shape. And then when she received another tryout, she just blew them away. She was the talk of the tryout, and she got hired from that, she was just in shape, and this time she was ready. So it was no freebies. When you’re a second-generation talent, the idea of receiving a freebie is a horrible thing to be accused of. Some people will also understand that you’re going to be given an opportunity, but it’s up to you to capitalize on the opportunity. I remember talking with Cody when he was younger, that was one of the worst things you could say to him ever, was you’re only here because your dad. So he became super hard working to eliminate and remove the potential for someone to even say that. I think he’s done a great job, working so hard that no one could say that to him anymore.”