If “The Glamour” Mariah May and “The CEO” Mercedes Mone were to share the ring in AEW, there is a possibility that four world championships could be on-the-line.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Rasslin’ With Brandon F. Walker” program, the reigning AEW Women’s Champion and 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Champion spoke about a potential in-ring showdown with reigning TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

“I care slightly because she said that she wants to wrestle me because I’m world champion now,” May said of Mone. “So if she wants to, she can try.”

When asked about Mone’s interest in coming after her newly won AEW Women’s World Championship, “The Glamour” made it clear that if a match were to happen, she would insist Mone’s title(s) be up for grabs as well.

“Yeah, and then I’ll say okay, put your belt on the line, and then I’ll have two belts,” she said. “Three if we want to include the Owen Belt. Four if she wants to put the New Japan Strong belt on the line.”

