Mariah May will slap anyone in front of her.

But there is someone “right at the top” that she would prefer.

“The Glamour” sat down with Brandon F. Walker of ‘Rasslin’ for an interview, during which she spoke about slapping her own mother at AEW All In: London 2024, and was asked if there is anyone else she would like to slap.

“There’s someone right at the top,” she said. “She’ll probably know who she is.”

She added, “I know who she is. You might find out who she is. But really anybody can get it. Any woman that stands in front of me can get a slap.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

