The big story over the last 24 hours was the latest set of releases by WWE, a list which included Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, the Bollywood Boyz, Ariya Daivari, Killain Dain, August Grey, Curt Stallion, Ever-Rise, and Marina Shafir.

On Shafir, it was reported yesterday that there were plans for her in NXT prior to her release, but those never came to fruition. Today the MMA horsewoman has released a statement commenting on her release and thanking NXT for the opportunity.

It’s a cold world. Good thing I was born in Moldova. Thank you to everyone who reached out and thank you for the opportunity @WWENXT. I will continue to be the hardest worker in the motherfucking room, but now i need to be keen. I’m not done.

Check out her tweet below.