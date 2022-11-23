AEW star Marina Shafir recently appeared on The Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the MMA Horsewoman recalling her matchup at Bloodsport 2021, and how important it was for her career. Highlights are below.

On her match at Bloodsport 2021 and how she felt about the crowd cheering for her:

At Bloodsport was where I felt that ‘dragon feeling’. That ‘dragon feeling’ that everybody f*cking talks about, having the perfect match. Yeah, we already know that it doesn’t exist because it has to come to you and I work my f*cking ass off and it came to me. I wanna cry… It was just so cool because like, I wasn’t used to people cheering me and everybody stood the f*ck up… and that just honed me the f*ck in… and a lot of motivation from Ronda [Rousey] went into that one. She helped me so much, like with my head and so did Roddy [Strong].

Says Roderick Strong sent her a very supportive and emotional message after her Bloodsport match:

He was there with me every day but, [what] really let me understand that it happened was I got a voicemail from Roddy and he knows how nervous I was and he was just like, left me a little a voice message and he was teary-eyed in it and he was like, ‘You f*cking killed it!’ And he was just like, ‘Enjoy it! You f*cking killed it! That was beautiful!’ Blah, blah, blah. That really made me happy and it was apparent to the people who love me. That’s what I want.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)