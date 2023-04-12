Marina Shafir opens up about former three-time world champion Jon Moxley helping her in AEW.

The former MMA competitor spoke about the Purveyor of Violence during her recent interview on the Swerve City podcast. Shafir states that Moxley giving her input has greatly benefitted her since signing with AEW back in 2021.

It’s really cool because he just gives me little feedback after my matches. He states some obvious shit sometimes that I just don’t see. Maybe it’s just the way he’s said things to me that I absorb it a little better. His perspective on what I do is interesting and some of the things he’s suggested for me, that I tried, clicked.

Shafir says she’s aware of what her role is in AEW, and hopes to improve in that area so she can get more opportunities.

At this point, I have to take it one match at a time. I know my role. I still have work to do, but I’m not very far off and I’m not going to be far off for a long time. It’s going to be clicking for me, whether it wants to or not. He’s definitely helping me use that shit together. I also don’t feel like I’m stretching myself thin. this is such a special opportunity that is here now. I’m getting an opportunity to learn how an authentic me operates within this system. I need that pressure. It forces me to chill out and enjoy this process because it’s a moment in my life.

Going back to Moxley, Shafir reveals when she initially went to him to ask for help.

This all started because we had a meeting and they were like, ‘let us know if you need some help.’ Everyone left, I went up to him, ‘I need some help. I want to work.’

