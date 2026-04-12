Ahead of their one-on-one showdown on the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show for tonight’s AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view, the war of words continues between scheduled opponents Marina Shafir of The Death Riders and Alex Windsor of The Brawling Birds.

Shafir was featured in a digital exclusive video shared via social media where she delivered a strong message to Windsor before their battle tonight in Vancouver.

“What is it with these women who keep fighting for love,” Shafir began. “Alex, you have a great thing going. New Japan Strong champion. The Brawling Birds are undefeated, and yet you still have this need to follow your heart. Unfortunately for you, I don’t have one.”

She continued, “Why is it you feel like you have to fight his battles for him, huh? Is it because you know he’s not going to win? Alex, you bought a broken puppy, and Mox is going to put him down. But that’s the thing about love. You will meet him in the afterlife.”

AEW Dynasty 2026 is scheduled to take place tonight at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.