Marina Shafir has a message for AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné.

Following the October 24 episode of AEW Collision in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Shafir appeared in a backstage promo released by AEW, where she addressed Moné and made it clear that she wants an opportunity to face her in the ring.

Shafir opened by explaining that her previous comments about Moné were intended to get the champion’s attention, while acknowledging the respect she has for what Moné has accomplished.

“Mercedes, we all know you’re not a p—sy. I just needed to get your full attention,” Shafir said. “I actually have a lot of respect for you. You are in a league of your own. And as much as it might pain you to think or to even say, you know that I am too.”

While Shafir acknowledged Moné’s status in the women’s division, she also pointed to what she believes separates the two competitors, particularly when it comes to how they present themselves.

“That’s where the difference lies between you and me. You need to swing your dominance in between your legs. And I don’t. I can’t even compliment myself.”

The Death Riders member continued by emphasizing that she doesn’t need the elaborate presentation or recognition that often accompanies Moné’s appearances. Instead, Shafir believes the work she has put in over the past three years should speak for itself.

“I don’t need bells and whistles. I don’t need affirmations. I don’t need a dance. I don’t need production. I just need the opportunity to work.”

Shafir closed by explaining that everything she has done in recent years has led her to this point, but there is still one thing missing from her journey.

“All of the work that I have been doing these last three years has gotten me here. But there’s something else that I need,” Shafir said. “I need to stand across the ring from you. And I want to show everyone exactly who I am, but most importantly, I need to show you.”

Earlier in the evening, Shafir helped the Death Riders defeat Shane Taylor Promotions in an eight-person mixed tag team match, forcing Trish Adora to submit to PAC’s Brutalizer submission hold.

She also participated in the chaotic brawl that closed Collision, involving the Death Riders, the Conglomeration and Jay White’s newly formed faction, The Cut, which had briefly been known as The Last Outfit.

It remains to be seen whether Shafir’s challenge will lead to an AEW Women’s World Championship match against Moné.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 10/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.